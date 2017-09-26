On-Demand Webcasts Focus on Engineering Simulation in the Cloud

Dear DE Reader:

You might feel that your in-house HPC (high-performance computing) setup is pretty OK. Except for those software updates. Or those frantic texts about the “network” running like a snail because some huge structural, electromagnetic, fluid dynamics or whatever analysis job hogs resources. Or the constant nag over storage and cores for everybody. And so you wonder if leveraging cloud computing is an answer.

But that raises serious questions — security, license management, performance, scalability, administration and so on. Today’s Check it Out link goes to an online resource where you can learn about using the ANSYS engineering simulation portfolio on the cloud for all your needs, short-term projects, something in between or even for just one analysis type and that occasional burst of horsepower.

You’ll find 10 webinars in the ANSYS On-Demand Cloud Webcasts library. Each is part of an ongoing series covering the use of ANSYS CAE solutions in the cloud. Whether you’re new to cloud-hosted simulations, considering cloud options or running ANSYS simulations in the cloud already, you will gain knowledge for informed decision-making from these webinars.

ANSYS partners with cloud-service providers like Gompute, Nimbix, Rescale and Penguin Computing worldwide; seven in North America alone. You can’t overstate the importance of these relationships: They ensure your analyses run on a secure, turnkey, scalable, state-of-the-art hardware and software platform. You don’t have to hassle with or fret over any of that, a real boon for admins and analysts in small- and medium-sized joints.

In the big picture, these webinars disprove common misconceptions about cloud simulation and the role it can serve in engineering outfits of any size. You’ll learn some guidelines, get granular details and metrics as well as hear from your industry peers how cloud-based simulation works.

Among the topics specifically addressed are secure simulation workflows, scalability, monitoring and managing applications, private enterprise cloud environments, using the cloud with 3D remote desktops, affordability and best practices for implementing and using engineering simulation on the cloud.

The next live webinar in the series looks at how Richard Childress Racing designs and optimizes stock car aerodynamics using ANSYS Fluent fluid dynamics software on Rescale’s cloud-hosted platform. The date is Thursday, October 12. Details here.

For now, hit today’s Check it Out link to go to the ANSYS’ Cloud On-Demand Webcast library. You’ll find answers to what engineering simulation in the cloud is all about and what it could mean for you.

