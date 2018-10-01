Design-Expert Software Available

Stat-Ease, Inc., a company in the field of design of experiments (DOE), has released Design-Expert software, version 11 (DX11). It is said to benefit engineers, scientists, statisticians, research and development teams and quality experts.

With a modern look and interface, users will find DX11 more configurable with multiple windows available for viewing and arrangement at the click of a button, the company reports. The new multigraph feature provides side-by-side and up-down views of diagnostic plots for easy comparison. DX11 also includes upgraded toolboxes, enhanced graphics, new design capabilities and improved analysis. Also new in version 11 is the macOS platform in addition to Microsoft Windows.

“DX11 is designed for the non-statistician who needs to run DOE’s only occasionally. The intuitive interface provides easy navigation to build and analyze designs,” says Pat Whitcomb, founder of Stat-Ease. “And it remains the only DOE software package that determines cause and effect relationships with maximum efficiency.”

Based in Minneapolis, Stat-Ease was founded in 1982 and is a provider of DOE software, books, training and consulting services. Using these statistical methods, scientists, engineers, statisticians, quality experts and research and development teams can improve the quality of products, enhance processes, quickly solve manufacturing problems and make breakthrough discoveries, the company notes.

The latest version of Design-Expert is available now for $1,350.00 (single‐user license), which includes 12 free months of annual support and maintenance. Annual network licenses are also available. For a complete list of DX11’s features, visit Stat-Ease, Inc.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.