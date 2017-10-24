DeskArtes 3DEdit Pro Version 3.0 Offers 3D Model Repair and Coloring

DeskArtes Oy has released 3DEdit Pro version 3.0, a dedicated software tool for model repair and painting with 3D Systems ProJet x60 printers.

3DEdit Pro 3.0 is an advanced software application that enables the repair, paint, texture and preparation of 3D models for 3D printing in color. 3DEdit Pro 3.0 enables users to prepare 3D files automatically, optimized for use with 3D Systems ProJet x60 3D printers.

3DEdit Pro 3.0 includes a complete set of commands for manipulating 3D faceted models. These commands include STL verification and repair, STL offsetting, splitting, connecting, decimation, smoothing, solidify (aka “shrink wrap”), nesting and Boolean as well as faceted model coloring, texturing and texture painting. The new repair command Solidify enables the fixing of problematic architectural and other models often with a single click. The new Texture Paint command allows users to fix and tune colors on textured models.

Optionally, users can input, triangulate and auto-repair standard and native 3D CAD models for 3D Color Printing and Additive Manufacturing applications. Import translators include STEP, CATIA 4/5/6, CATIA CGR, NX Unigraphics, SolidWorks, Solid Edge, Inventor, Parasolid, JT and Creo/ProE formats. Conversion keeps original assembly colors for 3D Color Printing and can generate optimized triangulation for simulation applications. Color models can be transferred to 3D Systems 3DPrint software automatically with a push of a button.

3DEdit Pro 3.0 is part of DeskArtes Expert Series software suite. Other tools include View Expert, Dimensions Expert, 3Data Expert Lite, Sim Expert and 3Data Expert modules with an increasing selection of effective and robust commands for 3D model preparation.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.