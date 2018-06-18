DeskProto Releases Free CAM Software

Delft Spline Systems (NL) released a new free edition of its DeskProto CAM software. It offers basic CAM functionality for machining 2D vector data, 3D geometry data and for reliefs based on bitmap images. This free edition can be downloaded and used without any payment; three extended editions are available at low prices.

“With prices of simple CNC milling machines steadily falling, users are looking for lowcost CAM software,” says Lex Lennings, DeskProto spokesman. “We were very happy that we now can offer a free edition, allowing new machine owners to immediately start machining, without any additional expense.”

What makes DeskProto stand out of regarding CAM is that all types of CAD-data are supported: 2D jobs like nameplates and front-panels, 3D jobs like sculptures and scale models, reliefs based on digital images. The free edition supports all three types of CAM.

As the user interface is friendly for users without much prior CAM experience, the DeskProto Free edition is a tool to start exploring CNC. A decision can be made later either to keep using the free edition, to upgrade to a paid edition or to look for a different CAM program. Machine builders are welcome to deliver each new machine with a free DeskProto, as that will allow any client to get going immediately.

For more info, visit DeskProto/Delft Spline Systems.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.