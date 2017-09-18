Desktop Metal 3D Printing Technology to Get Distributed via Morris Group

Morris Group, a CNC machine tool distribution network in North America, has been selected by Desktop Metal as a Diamond Partner supplier of its metal 3D printing systems in 30 states, from Maine to Florida to the Dakotas. With the addition of Desktop Metal’s Studio System to its existing lineup of CNC machine tools, Morris Group’s distributor network provides a suite of advanced solutions to manufacturers of precision metal parts.

The Studio System, which debuted in May, is an office-friendly metal 3D printing system for rapid prototyping. The Studio System is a platform that includes a printer, a debinder and a sintering furnace. It requires no hazardous powders, lasers or cutting tools to operate. It uses Bound Metal Deposition (BMD), a process to near net shape parts, similar to the 3D printing process for plastics, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM). The Studio System printer features safe-to-handle, swappable media cartridges and quick release print heads for seamless material changes. It was designed for use with a variety of materials from steels and copper to superalloys like Inconel.

All machine tool distributors owned by Morris Group currently offer the Studio System. Demo systems will be exhibited at several geographic locations throughout the Morris Group distribution network.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.