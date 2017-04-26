Desktop Metal Launches Two 3D Printing Systems

Desktop Metal, the startup we reported on previously, has launched two systems covering the full product lifecycle, from prototyping to mass production. The office-friendly metal 3D printing system for rapid prototyping, the Desktop Metal Studio System, is a complete platform, including a printer, starting at $49,900, and microwave-enhanced sintering furnace that, together, deliver complex geometries of metal 3D printed parts in an engineer’s office or on the shop floor, according to the company.

Desktop Metal says the DM Studio System:

Requires no hazardous powders, no lasers and no cutting tools to operate. Instead the DM Studio System uses bound metal deposition (BMD) to make accurate and repeatable parts, similar to the safest used 3D printing process for plastics, fused filament fabrication technology.

Uses cloud-based software to streamline the entire workflow so engineers can go from CAD software to printed parts seamlessly. Separable supports make it possible to remove support structures by hand, while swappable print cartridges make for safe, fast material changes, according to the company.

Is designed to support hundreds of different metal alloys.

To manufacture metal 3D printed parts at scale, Desktop Metal also is launching a 3D printing system for mass production of high resolution metal parts, the DM Production System, which uses new single pass jetting (SPJ) technology.

The DM Studio System is available to reserve in May with shipping beginning in September 2017. The Studio printer is available for $49,900 and the complete system, including printer, debinder and furnace, is $120,000. The DM Production System is available on reserve in May for shipping beginning in 2018.

For more info, visit Desktop Metal .

Sources: Press materials received from the company.