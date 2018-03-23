Desktop Metal Sues Markforged for Patent Infringement

Two fast-rising 3D printing outfits, both in Massachusetts and both financed by millions of dollars from key investors, are tied up in a sizable legal battle after Desktop Metal sued Markforged, charging it with patent infringement, the Boston Herald reports.

Atop the patent infringement claim, Desktop Metal also asserts that a Markforged employee’s brother—whom Desktop Metal says it did not know was related to a Markforged employee—allegedly secretly downloaded confidential data from Desktop Metal months in advance of a Markforged announcement about a competing product.

“Metal 3D printing is an exciting, quickly growing and rapidly evolving industry and, as a pioneer in the space, Desktop Metal welcomes healthy and vibrant competition,” said Ric Fulop, chief executive of Desktop Metal, in a statement to the paper, adding “When that competition infringes on our technology, however, we have a duty to respond. We believe Markforged products clearly utilize technology patented by Desktop Metal.”

The lawsuit indicates that Markforged’s printer, unveiled earlier this year in a departure from the composites 3D printing technology the company launched with, is developed on the basis of two patents owned by Desktop Metal that are affiliated with 3D printing metal objects.

Named in the suit is Matiu Parangi, a former Desktop Metal intern who is accused of breaking a nondisclosure agreement and pilfering trade secrets while he was with the company. Parangi, who Desktop Metal asserts is a critical Markforged employee’s sibling, was employed as an intern in 2016.