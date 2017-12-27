Develop AR Apps for Glass and IIoT Devices

Augumenta Ltd., a Finnish developer of augmented reality (AR) applications and development tools, has announced the widespread release of Augumenta SmartPanel and Augumenta Studio. Both solutions are intended to bring AR capabilities to Industry 4.0 environments and IIoT (industrial internet of things) devices by replacing or augmenting traditional hardware-based control panels with AR-enabled 3D control panels.

Augumenta SmartPanel helps users create custom 3D virtual control panels for industrial machinery operators. For IoT devices, which can be difficult to access in many work environments, SmartPanel provides a way to make their controls accessible. After a physical panel is installed on a flat surface, users wearing smart glasses see machine or IIoT device controls on it. They interact with the AR interface of controls through single- or multi-finger gestures. Users can view and operate panels from various angles, according to Augumenta.

Developers can create custom panel setups for different user groups. For example, machine operators can see a streamlined view of key functions for their job while maintenance teams see an all-inclusive panel that includes access to machine setup parameters. Panels can offer a mix of control and display widgets.

SmartPanel’s templates scale from a postcard image to practically any size needed to accommodate specific machines and control panel layouts, Augumenta says. Additionally, panels can be reconfigured and updated during machine lifecycles. Smart glasses and software with a secure network connection is required to view data and access controls.

Augumenta Studio is a cloud-based tool for building device-agnostic AR applications using the company’s SmartPanel or SmartAlert templates, libraries and control elements.

SmartAlert is Augumenta’s application environment for monocular display smart glasses. With it, users can monitor and control machinery as well as plant operations using monocular smart glasses from such companies as Vuzix.

How it works is that alerts from shop floor data sources flash within the monocular viewing field. Simplified controls, virtual keypads and control elements display on the user’s palm, where they are controlled with simple gestures.

Augumenta Studio, the company says, supports sensors, machines, industrial communications protocols such as MQTT and OPC UA, as well as solutions like PTC’s ThingWorx AR and IoT application platform. It eliminates the need to manually code access data sources, build links to application platforms or integrate gesture commands for user interaction. Applications are said to deploy to glass-enabled devices with a single mouse click.

How Augumenta Studio works is that users select control elements and then drop them onto a template best suited to a given application and the type of smart glasses that will be used. Once done, users have a ready-to-test application without writing a line of code, according to the company.

Augumenta has released its SmartPanel and Augumenta Studio solutions to the app stores of two leading makers of binocular smart glasses, Epson and ODG Inc.

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.