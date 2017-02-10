DezignWorks Compatible with Inventor 2017, SOLIDWORKS 2017

Creative Dezign Concepts Inc. recently announced its latest DezignWorks release includes compatibility with Autodesk Inventor and SOLIDWORKS.

Building on years of feature-based reverse engineering experience, DezignWorks 2017 now has the ability to create alignments to any work plan inside of SOLIDWORKS 2017 that add functionality and improve performance, according to the company.

Additionally, the product now supports Autodesk Inventor 2017. DezignWorks has the ability to capture data directly from a digitizer device within the native Inventor 2017 interface, says Creative Dezign Concepts, creating native features and allowing interactive editing. This gives engineers the functionality to capture data from their existing part and create an intelligent feature-based model, allowing rapid changes while preserving the associativity to the part.

For more information, please visit Creative Dezign Concepts Inc.

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.