Digimat 2017.0 Released

Version 2017.0 of the Digimat nonlinear, multiscale material and structure modeling platform has been announced by its developer e-Xstream engineering. Digimat 2017.0, says the company, extends modeling possibilities with new capabilities, new advanced materials and improved workflow efficiency.

New capabilities introduced in Digimat 2017.0 include the ability to perform progressive failure analyses (PFA) of short fiber reinforced plastic (SFRP) parts with implicit FEA (finite element analysis) solvers. According to e-Xstream engineering, the insights gained from performing PFA allows users to fully predict the ultimate part strength without the need of additional engineering testing.

Version 2017.0 also sees enhancements to the Digimat-FE Tool as well as the Digimat-VA (virtual allowables) Solution. The Digimat-FE Tool for computing composite materials’ performances using an FE (finite element) homogenization method can now model discontinuous fiber composites (DFC) inter-chip delamination. Digimat-FE provides a full characterization of the DFC failure for any type of loading and microstructure, according to the company.

The Digimat-VA Solution lets users virtually compare materials before going into the lengthy physical allowables. In version 2017.0, the virtual tests on unidirectional (UD) and woven materials in Digimat-VA now include the bearing family. This, the company explains, both complements and reduces costly physical bearing tests by simulation.

New woven 3D geometries are now available in both the Digimat-MF (mean-field homogenization) Tool and the Digimat-FE Tool. A simple interface allows users to define most common weave patterns for orthogonal and interlock woven 3D materials, e-Xstream engineering reports.

Version 2017.0 extends the Digimat-MX public materials database with new ready-to-run models from DSM and DuPont Performance Materials. Digimat-MX also supports automatic reverse engineering of UD and woven PFA models. e-Xstream engineering adds that the complex process of multiscale material model creation and calibration has been simplified to a single click.

For improved efficiency, e-Xstream engineering cites new interface support for RADIOSS/Shell, OptiStruct and Permas FEA codes in its Digimat-RP Solution for analyzing reinforced plastic parts. This is said to give structural engineers more accurate results in their analysis of plastic parts, which will ultimately provide a more robust design workflow. e-Xstream engineering also says it has accelerated generating SFRP type microstructures in Digimat-FE

e-Xstream engineering is a subsidiary of MSC Software Corp. For additional information about Digimat 2017.0, click here.

Download the Digimat 2017.0 release notes.

Watch a video on the Digimat-VA (virtual allowables) Solution.

Browse a library of case studies.

See why DE‘s editors selected Digimat 2017.0 as their Pick of the Week.

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.