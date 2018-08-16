Digimat 2018.1 Enhances Material Modeling Solution

e-Xstream engineering has released Digimat 2018.1. Digimat 2018.1 delivers new advances across its holistic material modeling solution, from reinforced plastics, continuous fibers, additive manufacturing to reinforced rubbers.

For structural engineers, confidence in lightweight reinforced plastic structures is improved, thanks to an enhanced failure modeling approach. The failure material model calibration in Digimat-MX is now more accurate by accounting for the testing specimen geometry effects. Progressive failure in Digimat-CAE is now more robust for shell elements and offers more damage laws to comply with various types of material systems.

Material engineers who need to deal with uncertainty in composites due to defects such as fiber waviness can now characterize virtually the impact of any tortuosity in continuous fibers in Digimat-FE.

Process engineers looking to optimize their polymer printing strategy are now able to understand the influence of their printing strategy on the part quality thanks to a new advanced solver in Digimat-AM, providing insights into local material temperature evolution, crystallinity, residual stresses and warpage as a function of a vast range of printing parameters.

Finally, for material engineers who need to characterize reinforced rubber, advances in the large strain finite element solver from Digimat-FE enable virtual compounding and characterization up to very large strains, as required by the rubber industry.

For more info, visit e-Xstream engineering.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.