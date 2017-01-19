Digital Manufacturing and Design Technology Course Opens Enrollment

The University of Buffalo (UB) has opened registration for a MOOC focused on harnessed data to make American factories more efficient. Developed for both students and workers, the series will introduce a broad range of digital manufacturing and design technologies, and demonstrate how they can be used throughout a product’s lifecycle, the university states. The course has been constructed in partnership with The Center for Industrial Effectiveness (TICE), the Digital Manufacturing and Design Innovation Institute and UI Labs.

The course modules will introduce digital manufacturing and design technologies, which use data to connect and improve each stage of the manufacturing process. For example, one module will explain how to upgrade legacy machines so they capture information about their production and performance. Another module on cyber-physical security will cover how to ensure these internet-connected devices are protected from hacking. It starts January 30th and will be hosted via Coursera.

“Workforce development is critical to maintaining American manufacturing competitiveness,” said Caralynn Nowinski Collens, CEO of UI LABS. “It is also important that the collaborative knowledge DMDII gains through university, industry, startup and government collaboration reach as many people as possible.”

“For decades universities and factories were worlds apart, but the speed of innovation is drawing them closer and closer,” said Liesl Folks, dean of the UB School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. “Creating a first-of-its-kind, impactful curriculum on digital manufacturing is an important step in strengthening and retraining our manufacturing employment base.”

For more information, visit Coursera and the University of Buffalo.

