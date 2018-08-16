Dimitri Mavris of GA Tech to Keynote ASSESS 2018 Congress

ASSESS Initiative, a multi-industry initiative focused on engineering simulation, has named Dimitri Mavris, S.P. Langley NIA Distinguished Regents Professor, Georgia Institute of Technology, as a keynote speaker at the ASSESS 2018 Congress, to be held at Chateau Elan Winery & Resort in Braselton, GA, Oct. 28-30, 2018. Dr. Mavris will be presenting, “The Creation of a Digital Twin of the GA Tech Campus.”

“I am very pleased to be able to share information about the active project to build a systems based digital twin of the Georgia Tech campus and look forward to engaging discussions on future directions of systems modeling and digital twins,” says Mavris.

Mavris is the Boeing chaired professor of advanced aerospace systems Analysis in Georgia Tech’s School of Aerospace Engineering, Regents professor and director of its Aerospace Systems Design Laboratory (ASDL). He is an S.P. Langley NIA distinguished professor, AIAA Fellow, Fellow of the Royal Aeronautical Society, and a member of the ICAS Executive Committee, the AIAA Institute Development Committee and the US Air Force Scientific Advisory Board. He is also the director of the AIAA Technical, Aircraft and Atmospheric Systems Group.

For the past 25 years, Prof. Mavris and ASDL have specialized in the integration of multidisciplinary physics-based modeling and simulation tools. ASDL’s signature methods streamline the process of integrating parametric simulation toolsets and enable huge runtime improvements that facilitate large-scale design space exploration and optimization under uncertainty. Recent research focuses on combining these methods with advances in computing to enable large-scale virtual experimentation for complex systems design.

“Dr. Mavris and the ASDL at GA Tech have been a world-renowned driving force for the advancement of model-based systems engineering,” says Joe Walsh, CEO & co-founder of the ASSESS Initiative.

The ASSESS 2018 Congress is the third annual congress for ASSESS organized to “enable” both strategies and relationships related to significantly increasing the use and benefit of engineering simulation. The theme of the ASSESS 2018 Congress is “Launching the Engineering Simulation Revolution.”

Registration for the ASSESS 2018 Congress is by invitation only and is limited to 115 attendees. Registration will close when all available seats are taken but no later than Oct. 24, 2018.

The ASSESS Initiative was formed to bring together key players, both users and developers of simulation software, to guide and influence the software tool strategies for performing model-based analysis, simulation and systems engineering with a vision “to significantly expand the use and benefit of software tools for model-based analysis, simulation and systems engineering in the engineering applications domain.”

The ASSESS Initiative Membership program provides the ability for the ASSESS Initiative to expand its efforts and community benefits beyond the annual congress. The ASSESS Membership Program is offered in individual or group memberships. Active ASSESS Initiative Members receive access to Members Only content on the ASSESS website and a discount on the ASSESS Congress registration fees.

For more info, visit ASSESS Initiative.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.