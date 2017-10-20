DMDII to Host Event on Digital Disruption in the Factory

Digital Manufacturing and Design Innovation Institute (DMDII) is gearing up for its event, “Digital Disruption: The Factory Floor Transformation” on November 14 at the UI Labs Innovation Center on 1415 N. Cherry Avenue in Chicago.

The DMDII will host participants for a one-day experiential learning workshop to explore how digital technologies impact the factory floor and are redefining how people, processes and equipment will function in the “Future Factory.”

The workshop will include a panel discussion on digital disruption on the factory floor, a keynote speaker discussing his or her company’s digital journey and experiential learning breakout sessions.

Who Should Attend?

Attendees at DMDII’s Digital Disruption workshop are employed by or affiliated with a small or medium manufacturer, influence their organization’s digital technology strategy, and are interested in how the internet of things, predictive analytics, automation and related technologies are impacting manufacturing floors across the U.S., according to the event organizers.

Sessions include the following:

Digital Disruption: How People, Processes and Equipment are impacted by digital technology

People: Optimize Workflow and Productivity (an experience that will focus on leveraging real-time production data; reducing the time it takes to train employees and turning static work instructions into dynamic processes.

Processes: Improve Product and Service Quality (an experience that will focus on gaining real-time visibility of inventory locations and enabling faster and more accurate inspections and improved quality control

Equipment: Optimize Equipment Operations (an experience focused on adaptive control and machine monitoring and leveraging AR in real time to collaborate through a task)

For the event agenda and registration information, contact Kym Wehrle at kym.wehrle@uilabs.org or visit here.

