DNV GL, Siemens Team Up to Target Asset Lifecycle Management for Oil and Gas Industry

DNV GL, a technical advisor to the oil and gas industry, has chosen Siemens PLM Software’s Teamcenter portfolio to help its customers manage the safety and performance of all information over the asset lifecycle. The two companies will combine DNV GL’s deep technical domain knowledge from oil and gas projects and operations, with Siemens’ PLM software technology, to create a digital asset model.

The collaboration between Siemens and DNV GL will support the oil and gas industry’s focus on its digital transformation. Research conducted by DNV GL shows that nearly half (49%) of senior oil and gas executives believe digitalization is necessary to boost profitability. Thirty-nine percent believe spending on digitalization will increase in 2017.

The asset information lifecycle, from feasibility stage through end of life, currently has disparity of information formats and no single source of essential asset information among owners, operators, designers, yards and manufacturers, according to DNV GL. This, DNV GL adds, can lead to quality and safety issues in engineering as well as during operations and asset modifications. DNV GL reports that it is working these challenges by combining domain knowledge with the expertise of Siemens’ Teamcenter portfolio.

“By working with Siemens and its Teamcenter software, our customers will be able to save time in reviewing critical asset lifecycle information and work more collaboratively with industry partners. Users will have access to an online, self-service portal that offers automated compliance-checking, benchmarking and data mining capabilities,” says Elisabeth Tørstad, CEO, DNV GL – Oil & Gas.

As part of the implementation, DNV GL will use Active Workspace for Teamcenter software, which reportedly provides an intuitive user experience across operating systems and computing devices.

“With the rise of digitalization, improved collaboration will enable the industry to transform to meet the demands of the new era and become profitable,” says Joe Bohman, senior vice president of Lifecycle Collaboration Software for Siemens PLM Software.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.