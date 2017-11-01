Driving Transformation in Financial Services

Tech Specs Drive faster transactions and quicker time to insight in financial models: More, faster Cores (up to 28 with Intel® Xeon® Platinum processors).

50% more memory channels over last generation.

Intel® Advanced Vector Extensions 512 feature enables up to 2x flops per cycle.* Scalable options to drive better overall TCO: Intel® Mesh Architecture, new on-chip interconnect layout designed for efficiency and scalability.

2, 4 and 8-socket configurations to meet a wide variety of workloads and TCO requirements.

4x10GbE Integrated Intel® Ethernet connectivity for fast data transmission. Built-in hardware security and reliability features: 72 RAS (reliability, availability, serviceability) features, including advanced Intel® Run Sure technology, to ensure data and platform security and to achieve 99.999% up time for mission critical workloads.

Intel® Key Protection Technology (KPT) with Integrated Intel® QuickAssist Technology and Intel® Platform Trust Technology (Intel® PTT): Delivers hardware-enhanced platform security by providing efficient key and data protection, at rest, in use and in flight protection, at rest, in use and in flight.

Today’s Financial Services Industry (FSI) companies support thousands of transactions per second with seamless scalability for low-latency market trading, risk modeling, and real-time analytics. With IT spending projected to reach over $500B by 2020, FSI companies are actively positioning technology at the core of their strategies as they look to leverage the growth of processing power, data storage, and networking speeds.

Intel plays a key role with the new Intel® Xeon® Scalable processor, its biggest platform advancement in a decade,* optimized for a wide array of workloads including Deep Learning training and inference, yet highly scalable for a multi-cloud environment.

Benefits of Upgrading

Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors pack performance, security, and agility within a new scalable architecture optimized for a wide array of workloads. Each core is

re-engineered with Intel® Mesh Architecture, an improved layout of interconnects that deliver low latency and high bandwidth among cores, memory, and I/O controllers.* Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors also serve as a platform to expand your storage and networking to eliminate bottlenecks across the data center.

