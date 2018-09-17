Drizti Releases Elastic HPC Cloud Platform

Drizti, a Toronto-based startup and member of the Microsoft BizSpark program, makes available HPCBOX, a desktop-centric, intelligent workflow cloud HPC platform for automating and executing application pipelines.

“We are very excited to announce the first release of our HPC Cloud platform to drive innovation by bringing supercomputing technology to your personal computer,” said Devarajan Subramanian, President of Drizti Inc.

HPCBOX introduces a method of plugging in cloud infrastructure into application pipelines and provides a desktop experience, including hardware accelerated remote graphics technology for authoring workflows, with its workflow editor. Users from multiple industry verticals, like manufacturing, packaging, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace etc., who use simulation engineering, artificial intelligence or machine learning technologies and require high-performance computing to accelerate their product development and cut costs can immensely benefit from this turn-key HPC cloud platform.

Following are highlights of HPCBOX:

cut product development time with a turn-key HPC platform;

eliminate OPEX by leveraging Pay-As-You-Go offerings; and

combine HPCBOX’s workflow-oriented platform with Drizti’s expert HPC support to augment product development.

HPCBOX is available as a Pay-As-You-Go and a Managed HPC service offering on Microsoft Azure. Additional HPCBOX clusters for various applications will be made available on the Azure Marketplace when they are being released.

Founded 2017, Drizti Inc. focusses on delivering Personal Supercomputing. The company offers a range of products and services designed to make supercomputing technology accessible to every engineer and scientist.

For more info, visit Drizti.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.