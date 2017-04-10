DST Launches SimWise V9.8

DST (Design Simulation Technologies, Inc.) has released SimWise V9.8. This release continues to expand the optimization, finite element analysis (FEA), CAD integration and interoperability capabilities of the product, according to the company.

SimWise V9.8 introduces integration with the Onshape CAD system. Onshape parts and assemblies can be opened from SimWise. Onshape assembly constraints will be converted to SimWise Motion constraints. Changes made to an Onshape part or assembly can be automatically applied to the SimWise model.

A new capability to export a SimWise Motion model to ADAMS is available in SimWise V9.8. ADAMS is a multibody dynamics (MDB) analysis tool from MSC Software. A motion model built and simulated in SimWise can be transferred completely to ADAMS, including all of the motion specified objects, where it can be immediately used in an ADAMS simulation.

A SimWise Motion model can also be exported to the Simscape Multibody product from Mathworks. This expands the ways that SimWise can work together with control and other systems modeled in Simulink.

SimWise delivers 3D kinematic and dynamic motion simulation tightly coupled with 3D Finite Element Analysis (FEA) and Optimization in a single package integrated with CAD systems, according to DST.

Major capabilities of SimWise now include:

3D dynamic motion simulation featuring a 3D contact capability that allows real-world interactions between moving parts to be simulated.

3D finite element analysis (FEA) coupled with the motion simulation allowing stresses due to dynamic loading to be quickly calculated. Features such as automatic adaptivity provide high quality results. Normal modes, buckling, steady state and transient thermal and combined thermal-structural analyses are also provided.

A Simulink interface that allows control systems modeled in Simulink to be co-simulated with a mechanical system modeled in SimWise.

Keyframed animation for producing fly-throughs and other sophisticated visuals that aid in understand how a design is actually performing.

Associative interfaces with SolidWorks, Solid Edge, Autodesk Inventor, SpaceClaim Engineer, Geomagic Design and Onshape.

Ability to read CAD data from Catia V5, NX, Creo/Elements, SOLIDWORKS, Inventor, Solid Edge, ACIS, Parasolids, STEP, IGES, and STL.

Optimization using results from 3D Dynamic Motion simulation and 3D FEA analyses.

Fatigue Life calculations with add-on Durability Module.

The ability to export data to high-end analysis systems including NASTRAN, ADAMS, and Simscape Multibody and all other systems that can read their file formats.

For more information, visit DST.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.