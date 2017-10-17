DuPont 3D Printing Filaments Available in North America

DuPont Performance Materials (DuPont) makes available the DuPont Hytrel thermoplastic elastomer and DuPont Zytel nylon-based filaments for 3D printing in the United States, Canada and Mexico through Coex.

Hytrel comes available in two hardness levels (Hytrel 3D4000FL with a shore D of 40 and Hytrel 3D4100 with a shore D of 60) for 3D printing. With these products, DuPont says users can make flexible functional parts that combine resiliency, heat and chemical resistance with strength and durability.

With Zytel 3D1000FL, users can reportedly make strong, stiff functional parts. Along with strength, parts printed with Zytel also have high heat deflection temperature, low warpage, low sensitivity to moisture and surface aesthetics of note.

For more info, visit DuPont and Coex.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.