DuPont Introduces One-Step Molding Technique for Package Differentiation

DuPont Performance Materials (DuPont) has introduced a use of DuPont Surlyn ionomer resins to achieve a one-step frosted effect for cosmetics caps, bottles and jars. This effect is achieved straight from the mold to enable fine details, tactile quality and consistency without a need for a secondary process, according to the company.

The unique properties of Surlyn enable it to copy fine, intricate details of a mold to achieve a high gloss design with an entirely, or partially, frosted appearance, DuPont says.

Surlyn offers the transparency of glass, without fragility, and also can be frosted, faceted or finished to obtain special effects, or colored to create translucency. Surlyn allows use of many decorative techniques for cosmetics, including metallization, hot stamping and lacquering. Some effects that can be created with Surlyn are marbling, bubbling, glittering and suspended animations. It has a smooth touch coupled with functional benefits such as toughness, impact resistance, abrasion resistance and chemical resistance, according to the company.

