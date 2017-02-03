DuPont Selects Judging Panel for Packaging Contest

DuPont Packaging has finalized its panel of packaging experts for its annual DuPont Awards for Packaging Innovation. Now in its 29th year, the DuPont Packaging Awards inspire excellence and catalyze innovation across the packaging chain and around the globe, the company states. Entries will be accepted until February 10, 2017.

Oktay Aral – Global Flexible Packaging R&D Lead, pladis, Turkey

Jason Barber – Principal R&D Engineer, PepsiCo., USA

David Luttenberger, CPP – Global Packaging Director, Mintel Group Ltd., USA, (Lead Judge)

Tom Manske – Director, Global Snacks R&D – Packaging Research, Quality, Nutrition and Technology, The Kellogg Company, USA

Anirban Mukherjee – Director Global Packaging – Asia Pacific, Johnson & Johnson, Singapore

Eric Pavone – Business Development Director – Web-fed, BOBST, Switzerland

Hari Reddy, Vice President R&D, Bemis North America, Bemis Company Inc., USA

Claire Sarantopoulos – Senior Scientist, Center of Packaging Technology of the Food Technology Institute, Brazil

Richard Smith – Manufacturing Systems Manager, Amcor Flexibles Asia Pacific, Australia

“We strive each year to bring together the best and brightest minds in packaging worldwide. The diverse viewpoints the judges convey are instrumental in keeping the industry’s longest running, independently judged awards program competitive and relevant. It’s a trademark of the DuPont Awards for Packaging Innovation,” said Bernard Rioux, global packaging leader, DuPont Performance Materials. “We are pleased with the diversity of this year’s panel and appreciate the time the judges spend in review, analysis and deliberation, dedicated to advancing our shared purpose of promoting excellence in packaging.”

