DWS Systems Presents XPRO S at Rapid+TCT 2018

Stereolithography company DWS Systems announced a first preview of its industrial-grade, large-format XPRO S 3D printer at Rapid+TCT in Fort Worth, TX, April 24-28, 2018.

Attendees can visit the DWS Systems booth #2030 at the Fort Worth Convention Center to see this new printer.

Available for sale in May 2018, the XPRO S, priced at $132,000, was developed specifically for large companies that require a large printing area to quickly produce high-resolution precision models such as realistic models, concept models, functional prototypes and prototypes of consumer products.

“Durability and reliability are the hallmarks of this new 3D printer,” says DWS’s CTO Maurizio Costabeber. “For industrial-scale applications, enterprises are looking for equipment that produces high and consistent output. The XPRO S delivers on these fronts while also providing industrial-grade precision parts with high resolution for every application.”

XPRO S shares DWS’s large-format industrial-grade platform, its quad-laser system, and has a print platform of 300x300x300mm.

The printer is designed to operate 24 hours a day. It uses a range of materials that DWS has developed specifically for the industrial sector: ABS-like, polypropylene-like, rubber-like and transparent materials; nano-ceramic resins; materials for investment casting models and silicone molding masters and many more.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.