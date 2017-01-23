e-Xstream engineering Announces Digimat 2017.0

e-Xstream engineering has released the latest version of Digimat. The multi-scale material modeling platform has both workflow efficiency improvements and new capabilities for materials and performances.

According to a company press release, Digimat-RP is extended to support RADIOSS/Shell, OptiStruct and Permas, enabling easy and efficient accurate analysis of plastic parts. Digimat-MX now proposes automatic reverse engineering of UD and woven PFA models, simplifying the multi-scale material model creation and calibration down to a single click. Generation of SFRP type of microstructures in Digimat-FE has been accelerated, also allowing to reach higher volume fraction of inclusions.

Additionally, several new material performances have become available in Digimat 2017.0. Users can now perform progressive failure analysis of short fiber reinforced plastic parts with implicit FEA (finite element analysis) solvers.

Discontinuous Fiber Composite (DFC) interchip failure can now be predicted in Digimat-FE to accurately characterize material for strength requirements. Finally, the existing support of woven 3D weave pattern generation is extended to support more templates and to improve the user-friendliness of the interface.

