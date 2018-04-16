Echelon Unveils SmartServer IoT Platform

Echelon announces the SmartServer IoT platform, a new addition to its SmartServer family that simplifies the process of connecting traditional and emerging industrial devices to cloud analytics and AI (artificial intelligence) applications. The new SmartServer IoT features modern web APIs (application programming interfaces) and an IoT-friendly distributed intelligence architecture.

The product supports popular IIoT (industrial IoT) protocols such as LonWorks, BACnet, Modbus and M-Bus along with IT-centric connectivity technologies such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The new product is up to 10 times faster and has more than 50 times the memory of the previous generation platform (SmartServer 2), and with its set of APIs enables developers to create solutions in days or weeks instead of months or years. SmartServer IoT will be available for sampling in Q2 2018 and ship in volume before the end of 2018.

The SmartServer IoT is made for both OEMs and system integrators in the IIoT space. Both will now be able to collect and analyze data from existing traditional control system installations running protocols such as LonWorks, BACnet or Modbus, as well as extend those installations with IT-centric solutions such as Wi-Fi. It’s said to offer faster development times, flexible deployment options and easy customization. Integrators working with customers to expand or improve in-place controllers and sensors are able to get actionable information to the cloud quickly.

SmartServer IoT is open, programmable and extensible.

“SmartServer IoT introduces a whole new world to LonWorks: the world of IoT,” says Ron Bernstein, CEO/executive director of LonMark International.

“SmartServer IoT delivers the value of the IoT to traditional control systems, unleashing the data locked in those systems by bringing the worlds of operational technology (OT), information technology (IT), and cloud services together in a single system,” said Rich Blomseth, director of Product Management at Echelon.

For more information, visit Echelon.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.