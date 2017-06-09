EDEM Releases LMS Virtual.Lab Motion Simulation Tool

EDEM has released EDEM for LMS Virtual.Lab Motion – a simulation tool that enables engineers to include realistic bulk material loads as standard in LMS Virtual.Lab Motion multi-body solution without expertise in bulk material simulation.
EDEM for LMS Virtual.Lab Motion has been developed specifically for engineers who use LMS Virtual.Lab Motion of Siemens PLM Software in the design of heavy equipment such as diggers, excavators and bulldozers that are intended to handle bulk materials like rocks, ores, soils and ores.
EDEM for LMS Virtual.Lab Motion provides engineers with the capability to simulate bulk materials and use these realistic loads in LMS Virtual.Lab Motion simulations. Including high-fidelity representation of the loads and the forces acting on equipment reduces the need to rely on hand calculations and approximation when designing heavy equipment and allows for optimized equipment design, reduced physical testing and improved product quality.
EDEM for LMS Virtual.Lab Motion is a standalone software tool, which connects to LMS Virtual.Lab Motion using motion control elements and co-simulation files. During simulation, the coupling transfers the realistic material loads from EDEM for LMS Virtual.Lab Motion directly into LMS Virtual.Lab Motion where they are used to calculate the effect on equipment dynamics. The updated dynamics are then passed back to EDEM to provide realistic force-feedback.
EDEM for LMS Virtual.Lab Motion has a modern and intuitive user interface, which enables quick and easy set-up of bulk material simulations. Users benefit from direct access to a library of thousands of material models representing ores, soils, gravels, and more, which provides realistic loads for a range of real life materials.
