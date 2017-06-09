EDEM Releases LMS Virtual.Lab Motion Simulation Tool

EDEM has released EDEM for LMS Virtual.Lab Motion – a simulation tool that enables engineers to include realistic bulk material loads as standard in LMS Virtual.Lab Motion multi-body solution without expertise in bulk material simulation.

EDEM for LMS Virtual.Lab Motion has been developed specifically for engineers who use LMS Virtual.Lab Motion of Siemens PLM Software in the design of heavy equipment such as diggers, excavators and bulldozers that are intended to handle bulk materials like rocks, ores, soils and ores.

EDEM for LMS Virtual.Lab Motion provides engineers with the capability to simulate bulk materials and use these realistic loads in LMS Virtual.Lab Motion simulations. Including high-fidelity representation of the loads and the forces acting on equipment reduces the need to rely on hand calculations and approximation when designing heavy equipment and allows for optimized equipment design, reduced physical testing and improved product quality.