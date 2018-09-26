Editor’s Pick: Canon U.S.A. Unveils New Océ ColorWave Series

Dear DE Reader:

Maybe 30 years ago at BYTE magazine we declared the Paperless Office Era had arrived. Yep, no piles spilling across your desk. Just you and your digital documents. But a funny thing happened on the way to the future. Printing systems are as mission critical as ever. Only now they print, copy and scan. They’ve evolved into an indispensable hard copy and digital imaging hub.

The newly announced Océ ColorWave 3000 Series of large-format printing systems from Canon U.S.A. inspired that jag. Canon U.S.A, declares these systems as their next generation, which, considering the size of the Océ ColorWave’s footprint worldwide, makes this an interesting development for engineering and technical outfits working with large-format documentation and any sort of application.

What have you here? At the most basic level, you have two systems engineered to handle large-format input and output from applications like CAD, renderings and geographic information systems. They can do graphics arts jobs too. One model, the 3500 printer, is described as intended for walk-up duty. Its sibling, the Océ ColorWave 3700 printing system, is geared for outfits needing higher media capacities and/or greater media versatility.

More than that, both deploy technologies, conveniences and automation that should make life easier. For example, they leverage diverse eco-friendly Océ print technologies. They are designed to make walk-up use push-button easy. They provide a true print preview for any job. They’ll suggest print modes based on the file, detect media requirements and switch to the right roll automatically. When you scan or copy, they can discern blemished originals then spiff them up to near-perfect reproductions automatically.

At a Glance: Océ ColorWave 3000 Series Canon U.S.A.’s new generation of large-format printing, copying and scanning systems.

Incorporates technologies and automated features said to lower costs and improve productivity.

Print speeds of 225 D size per hour (monochrome) and 212 D size per hour (color); resolution is 600 dpi.

Media capacity ranges from two to six rolls; supports multiple media types from bond to vellum.

Models available for walk-up environments and sites requiring high media capacity and versatility. Learn more here.

Océ ColorWave 3000 Series units are fast: CAD documents see print speeds of 225 D size per hour (monochrome) and 212 D size per hour (color). Resolution is 600 dots per inch. Prints are instant dry and water-resistant. Media roll capacity ranges from two to six rolls, and they can handle everything from recycled paper to vellum.

Canon U.S.A. offers a suite of software applications for smoothly integrating the systems into your IT infrastructure and workflows. Options like a fan-fold system, a 42-in. stacker and a take-up unit are available to tailor the systems to your needs.

Handling documents in the modern era is what the Océ ColorWave 3000 Series of large-format printing systems is all about. Hit today’s link to learn more and check out the linked documents covering the technologies they could bring to your workflow.

Thanks, Pal. – Lockwood

Anthony J. Lockwood

Editor at Large, DE