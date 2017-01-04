Editor’s Pick: EPLAN Harness proD Version 2.6

In the “Empire Strikes Back,” Chewbacca plucks the disassembled C-3PO from a recycling facility and sets about putting him back together. Badly. At one point, a befuddled Chewbacca holds C-3PO’s arm while looking at a mass of wires hanging from the proximal end of the humerus. Wiring that foppish bot back up must have been a drag without documentation. But designing and documenting wire harnesses and cabling does not have to be so pesky. Today’s Pick of the Week offers an example.
- New release of software system for designing and documenting wire harnesses and nail boards.
- Integrated work processes for wire harness engineering from the schematics to manufacturing,
- Automatic cable dimensioning; stripping lengths and wire coatings definable in the design phase.
- Integrated 2D cable drawings derived from the 2D/3D design environment automatically.
- New capability to predefine fixed cable lengths.
That integrated and “plays well with others” attribute carries over to the complete design to manufacturing process. For example, v2.6 makes the handover of wire harness data to manufacturing easier with integrated 2D cable drawings. These drawings specify dimension points and connection points, which are derived from the 2D/3D design environment automatically. You can also define stripping lengths and wire coatings during the design phase then show them in the manufacturing drawings—which provides everybody a quick and comprehensive overview of projects.
Version 2.6 debuts a number of new features that make it convenient to use. One example is that it now augments its tools for calculating cable lengths with the option to define fixed cable lengths. Another example is that it will display the current as well as the targeted cable length during design, which can quickly help you see how to route the cables.
EPLAN Harness proD v2.6 also introduces such enhancements as automatic cable dimensioning and the ability to group elements of cable units. You can learn more about the updates to this engineering system from today’s Pick of the Week write-up. Be sure to watch the video linked at the end for a quick and complete overview of what it can do for you. Also take in the on-demand webinar for an in-depth look at this software when you have the time. Good stuff.
Thanks, Pal. – Lockwood
Anthony J. Lockwood
Editor at Large, DE