Editor’s Pick: EPLAN Harness proD Version 2.6

In the “Empire Strikes Back,” Chewbacca plucks the disassembled C-3PO from a recycling facility and sets about putting him back together. Badly. At one point, a befuddled Chewbacca holds C-3PO’s arm while looking at a mass of wires hanging from the proximal end of the humerus. Wiring that foppish bot back up must have been a drag without documentation. But designing and documenting wire harnesses and cabling does not have to be so pesky. Today’s Pick of the Week offers an example.

At a Glance: EPLAN Harness proD Version 2.6 New release of software system for designing and documenting wire harnesses and nail boards.

Integrated work processes for wire harness engineering from the schematics to manufacturing,

Automatic cable dimensioning; stripping lengths and wire coatings definable in the design phase.

Integrated 2D cable drawings derived from the 2D/3D design environment automatically.

New capability to predefine fixed cable lengths. Learn more here.

EPLAN Software & Services recently released version 2.6 of its EPLAN Harness proD software for wiring and wire harness design and documentation. EPLAN Harness proD lets you use the 3D model of your mechanics and electrical schematics as well as a lot of automation to help make designing a wire harness more intuitive and less tedious. It links in with the company’s EPLAN Platform technology, which, among other things, means that everything gets documented neatly and that it’s open to data from third-party MCAD and ECAD solutions.

That integrated and “plays well with others” attribute carries over to the complete design to manufacturing process. For example, v2.6 makes the handover of wire harness data to manufacturing easier with integrated 2D cable drawings. These drawings specify dimension points and connection points, which are derived from the 2D/3D design environment automatically. You can also define stripping lengths and wire coatings during the design phase then show them in the manufacturing drawings—which provides everybody a quick and comprehensive overview of projects.

Version 2.6 debuts a number of new features that make it convenient to use. One example is that it now augments its tools for calculating cable lengths with the option to define fixed cable lengths. Another example is that it will display the current as well as the targeted cable length during design, which can quickly help you see how to route the cables.

EPLAN Harness proD v2.6 also introduces such enhancements as automatic cable dimensioning and the ability to group elements of cable units. You can learn more about the updates to this engineering system from today’s Pick of the Week write-up. Be sure to watch the video linked at the end for a quick and complete overview of what it can do for you. Also take in the on-demand webinar for an in-depth look at this software when you have the time. Good stuff.

