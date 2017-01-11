Editor’s Pick: FieldView 16.1

Dear DE Reader:

Gizmo Girl at home gets this rolly thing. Says it’s a garlic mincer. Faster and easier than knifing cloves by hand. Pressed for time three years later, I try it. It’s great. Now imagine you have piles of CFD (computational fluid dynamics) results and you’re fussing with the post-processing features of your otherwise terrific CFD solution. Wouldn’t it be great to get right into discovering what your data can reveal? Today’s Pick of Week software could be just that, and you can give it a try to see if it cuts it for you.

At a Glance: FieldView Version 16.1 Update to CFD-optimized post-processing, visualization and workflow automation solution.

New functionality for creating MP4 movies for PowerPoint presentations or YouTube posts.

New ability to apply a logarithmic scale in colormaps facilitates analyzing results with wide ranges.

New tools for reading VTK extracts from batch or originating workflows.

Evaluation versions available. Learn more here.

Intelligent Light recently rolled out version 16.1 of FieldView , its CFD-optimized post-processing, visualization and workflow automation solution. By specializing on CFD post-processing, FieldView eliminates lots of the overhead in an all-in-one CFD system. While this alone provides a good measure of efficiency, it also means the company’s engineers can focus on the productivity tools designed to get you interactively exploring and presenting data quickly.

The line on FieldView from the trenches is that it’s fast, easy to implement and easy to use. It works with data from leading CFD systems—often certified to work with those systems—and most operating systems. It can handle huge data sets and scale from workstations to HPC (high-performance computing) resources. It helps you capture best practices and create CFD workflows that make your processes more efficient, friendly and productive. You can run multiple simulations quickly, and its visualization and presentation capabilities are said to be topnotch.

Visualization also happens to be a key area of enhancement in FieldView 16.1. The software already came with the tools to create animations and 3D PDFs. It now has added functionality to create MP4 movies that you can use with your PowerPoint presentations or as YouTube videos. It also has a couple of new readers that let you see what’s happening with structured and unstructured VTK (Visualization ToolKit) data sets.

There’s a lot more going on with FieldView 16.1, much of it by user request. You can learn more about it from today’s Pick of the Week write-up. Current users should download the new feature document for developments concerning licensing flexibility. Make sure to watch the video for a taste of the kind of visualizations you could create with FieldView 16.1. And if you’ve never tried FieldView, then sign up for an evaluation and run it through its paces. Sounds well worth your time.

Thanks, Pal. – Lockwood

Anthony J. Lockwood

Editor at Large, DE