Editor’s Pick: Fourth-Generation HP Z2 Lineup Launches

Dear DE Reader:

Criminy. Hardware is a happening these days—more horsepower, eye-popping graphics, faster external device connections and all the rest. And manufacturers have completely embraced the “build a robust foundation and they will customize it” idea, which is great for you. You can configure a rendering and simulation hot rod or whatever it takes to make your applications run smartly without cratering your checkbook. HP has been doing just that for a while now, and they’re at it again.

HP recently launched the fourth generation of their HP Z2 entry-level workstations. They also rolled out G4 of their professional-level, SOLIDWORKS- and AutoCAD-approved HP EliteDesk 800 Workstation Edition.

The HP Z2 G4 lineup includes the HP Z2 Mini, HP Z2 Small Form Factor (SFF) and HP Z2 Tower workstation. They include built-in security services, Thunderbolt connectivity, and graphics and processing oomph. You can boost graphics, add on devices and expand them so that they’re the right fit for your environment.

At a Glance: HP Z2 G4 Workstations Newly launched fourth generation of entry-level workstations.

Three form factors—mini, small form factor and tower—available.

Come with hardware-enforced security and manageability features.

Flexible I/O; customizable graphics and processor capabilities.

New fourth-generation desktop also launched; CAD-certified; VR-ready out of the box. Learn more here.

Right fit describes the HP2 Mini G4 workstation. As the smallest box in the HP Z2 G4 lineup, it can mount under your desk or tuck behind a monitor. You can remove its feet, get its bracket accessory and rackmount one or up to 56 of them into a standard 42U rack. You can trick it out with six-core Intel CPUs, and its I/O flexibility lets you configure it for connectivity—like legacy serial ports or multiple displays.

The HP Z2 G4 SFF is built for customization. Features include four PCIe slots and dual M.2 storage slots. Its flexible I/O option lets you customize networking, I/O or display preferences without using up PCIe slots or external adapters.

The HP Z2 Tower G4 workstation comes equipped with Intel Ultra 3D graphics and your choice of the latest Intel Core or Intel Xeon processor. You can increase memory to 64GB and rev up graphics with multiple NVIDIA or AMD professional graphic cards.

In addition to its 3D/2D CAD certifications, the HP EliteDesk 800 Workstation Edition G4 comes out of the box ready for virtual reality. It has five bays, four full-height slots, three M.2 slots and lots of configurable ports.

Get the idea? Lots going on. So, to really understand the customization potential of the HP Z2 G4 lineup, download the spec sheet or sheets of those that intrigue you from the links at the end of today’s main write-up. Good stuff.

Thanks, Pal. – Lockwood

Anthony J. Lockwood

Editor at Large, DE