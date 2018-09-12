Editor’s Pick: Large-Format 3D Printer Has Over 22-In. Build Height

Dear DE Reader:

Airwolf 3D Printers is an interesting outfit. For example, spend a little time nosing around their website and you’ll see that they have a touch of sass and a taste for sly turns of phrase. But more interesting than that are the reasonably priced, well-tricked-out desktop 3D printers they make. They are just beginning to roll out their new EVO 22 Large 3D Printer/Additive Manufacturing Center. Let’s take a look. It sounds like a big deal.

The “large” in the EVO 22’s handle means large format. Not price. It’s about $12k. Rather, this rig has a 12x12x22.75-in. total build volume. Yes, that’s 22.75 in. tall and a 3,276-cubic-inch build volume.

Largeness ends there, however. The EVO 22 weighs 75 lbs. and its vital measurements are 36x28x24.5 in. (HxWxD). Its high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) and carbon air filtration system works to contain ultra-fine particle (UFP) and volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions, so you can have it near you on a desktop or workbench. Since it has see-through sides and on the top, you can watch it do its thing, too.

The EVO 22 is housed in a one-piece aluminum frame. Essentially, its weight and rugged construction mean that you can move this unit around from cubicle to workbench or plunk it down in a harsh environment.

At a Glance: EVO 22 Large 3D Printer/Additive Manufacturing Center Desktop large-format 3D printer; rugged for harsh conditions; stacks up to four high.

Makes parts up to 22.75 in. tall; 12x12x22.75-in. total build volume.

Supports more than 40 engineering-grade materials, including bioplastics and metal.

Dual-extrusion heads offer a 0.4 lb./hour maximum material deposition rate.

Auto-leveling and calibration, air filtration system and 7-in. color touch display standard. Learn more here.

This is where part one of “manufacturing center” comes in. See, you can stack up to four EVO 22s and build a small, large-part making 3D print factory.

Part two: The EVO 22 Large 3D printer will let you work with more than 40 different engineering-grade materials, including high-temperature thermoplastics, carbon-fiber-reinforced nylon and a stainless steel-based metal filament. Its build process uses a proprietary heating technology called Tri-Heat, which gets play in today’s write-up. For now, Airwolf says this technology creates smooth parts that exhibit the strength and mechanical properties required for functional prototypes as well as production-ready parts.

Some key specs: The EVO 22 has a 100-150 mm/sec maximum print speed (recommended) and 40 micron minimum layer height/180 microns or above (recommended). Its dual-extrusion heads have a 0.4 lb./hour maximum material deposition rate, so it can move along at a good clip.

The EVO 22 Large 3D Printer/Additive Manufacturing Center has other interesting things going on, such as technologies that’ll resume a job at a point of interruption and touchscreen display operator controls. Hit today’s link to learn more. Good stuff.

