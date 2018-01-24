Editor’s Pick: Mechatronic System Simulation Platform Updated

Dear DE Reader:

Smart systems, environmental and safety regulations, energy efficiency, end-user expectations and technological evolution. Good grief. Everything seems a system of systems wrapped within systems. The pace of change and the pressure of product complexity in industries from aerospace to heavy equipment is scary fast. Designing and simulating with accuracy and efficiency within that tangled web from the concept throughout the product lifecycle is what Siemens’ Simcenter portfolio of system simulation, 3D CAE, test and data management software is all about.

Yesterday, the 23rd, Siemens announced the v16 edition of Simcenter Amesim, its 1D mechatronic system simulation platform formerly branded as LMS Imagine.Lab Amesim. There’s a lot going on in this release from a new user interface to tighter coupling with CAE, CAD, controls software, Excel, other Simcenter solutions and Siemens’ Teamcenter suite of product lifecycle management applications.

Siemens introduced two products, too: Simcenter Webapp Server and Simcenter Embedded Software Designer. It also unveiled new editions of Simcenter System Synthesis for simulation-driven systems engineering and Simcenter Sysdm for managing simulation data. Keep your eye out for Simcenter Embedded Designer. It brings the concepts of digital twins to software engineering. Sounds neat.

Still, the focus of the Simcenter Amesim v16 release is on the daily engineering challenges in industries like automotive and transportation, aerospace and defense as well as industrial machinery and heavy equipment.

At a Glance: Simcenter Amesim 16 Newest release of 1D mechatronic system simulation platform.

More support for automotive, transportation, aerospace, defense and industrial machinery applications.

New Simcenter Webapp Server and Simcenter Embedded Software Designer launched.

Simcenter System Synthesis and Simcenter Sysdm updated.

Tighter coupling with CAE, CAD and control software, Excel, other Simcenter solutions and Teamcenter PLM.

New user interface; multiple new capabilities; faster performance. Learn more here.

For auto engineers, you’ll find enhanced simulation capabilities for real driving emissions estimation, valve train and lubrication system modeling and underhood heat exchanger pre-sizing. Couple it with the Simcenter STAR-CCM+ multidisciplinary software for battery and electric motor design.

New functionalities are introduced for aircraft electrification as well as for propulsive and fuel systems design. You can now also study siphoning effects on fuel systems, and there are new tank modeling functionalities that let you account for slosh dynamics.

For industrial machinery, there’s a new tool that helps front-load control validation through connections to real and virtual programmable logic controllers (PLCs). Also there are new bearing models as well as new induction motor models for squirrel cage and wound-rotor induction machines.

At the end of today’s write-up are three links to short on-demand webinars covering what’s new in Simcenter Amesim v16 for each of these areas in greater detail. For now, you can learn more about Simcenter Amesim v16 and the other new Simcenter products from today’s Editor’s Pick of the Week write-up. Lots of links for you.

Thanks, Pal. – Lockwood

Anthony J. Lockwood

Editor at Large, DE