Editor’s Pick: Mobile Workstations Deliver Secured Desktop Power

I’ve been a sucker for mobile computers since toting an Osborne 1 across the BYTE office many presidents ago. It ran CP/M, had 64 KB of memory, a 4 MHz CPU, dual floppy drives and a 5-in. display. It weighed 24-plus lbs. Carrying it left you feeling like a door-to-door anvil salesperson. It was a hit, and we joined the future. Portable computing has changed bigly since then. Today’s Editor’s Pick of the Week shows it.

HP recently announced the fourth generation of its HP ZBook Mobile Workstations. Starting weights—before you configure them your way—range from 3.6 to 6.9 lbs., so the four-member lineup combined weighs less than a single unit of the first portable that sold big time.

There are lots of neat features about the new series, too. Basically, any of them can provide you the 3D graphics and up to server-grade processing in a portable package. Graphics comes in the form of NVIDIA Quadro and AMD RadeonPro or AMD FirePro cards.

Depending on the model, you can run the latest multi-core Intel Core or Xeon processor. Again, system-dependent, memory maxes range from 32 to 64 GB. These mobiles are certified for applications like Autodesk and are tested for MIL-STD-810G ruggedness. HP makes no promise that you can restage Pickett’s Charge clutching one, but they should shake off your routine clumsiness.

You have FHD (full high-definition) and UHD (ultra high-definition) display options. Some models have touchscreen options. You can configure one of the new workstations with dual graphics cards for virtual reality work as well. Another unit gives you up to 16.5 hours of backup power if you manage your battery usage right.

You got it. You can make them all yours.

Still, perhaps the neatest characteristic of these workstations is their device security features. A key component here is a technology called HP Sure Start Gen3. This is a self-healing PC BIOS. It provides things like encryption, malware protection, identity assurance, and threat detection and response. Considering stuff like WannaCry and phishing links your nutty cousin forwards, extra security layers should be a big plus.

Today’s write-up has more details on the individual series members as well as links to their data sheets. From the ultralight to the top-shelf system for engineers, the new HP ZBook line sounds techno-lust inducing. Hit today’s Editor’s Pick of the Week link and see what you think.

