Editor’s Pick: Multi-CAD Interoperability Solutions Updated

Dear DE Reader:

From design through manufacturing and beyond, the model is the message. That’s the problem. CAD solutions may use the same kernels, but developers add their IP (intellectual property) to that foundation. This makes sharing files between CAD environments a gnarly problem to manage.

Elysium has developed the tools for multi-CAD interoperability and its inherent issues like IP security for years now. It has just announced the EX8.0 editions of its ASFALIS and CADdoctor, its data translation system for digital enterprises and its multi-CAD data translator for engineering desktops, respectively.

ASFALIS offers more than 3D data translation. It’s a smart communications and collaboration infrastructure. A scalable and configurable solution, the ASFALIS toolsets provide a high-level of automation for outfits that need to make a lot of files accessible to a lot of different people, such as analysts, manufacturing, sales, supply chain partners, service, marketing and clients.

Among its features is the ability to automatically simplify files to, say, remove unwanted details for analysts or to protect IP. Its mapping and editing tools help ensure that non-geometric elements like colors and PMI (product manufacturing information) appear correct on target systems and reflect your design standards. Validation tools let you compare two files and detect differences.

At a Glance: ASFALIS EX8.0 and CADdoctor EX8.0 New editions of digital enterprise data translation system and desktop multi-CAD data translation and processing solution.

Enhanced geometry simplification reduces file sizes significantly in a fully automated process.

Enhanced translations for advanced validations using the STEP AP242 standard.

ASFALIS now enables validating tessellated geometry against exact geometry.

CADdoctor introduces mesh quality improvements for reverse engineering applications. Learn more here.

For outfits with smaller workloads, CADdoctor is your interactive desktop application for 3D CAD translation and geometry simplification for CAE. It also has tools for polygon and point cloud data transformation, creating an interoperable healing and validation environment among CAD, rapid prototyping and reverse engineering. It, too, provides geometry validation, and its geometry repair functions will run as automated or guided processes.

The EX8.0 editions of ASFALIS and CADdoctor introduce enhanced geometry simplification that reduces file sizes in a fully automated process. It’s a flexible feature that lets you control how much or how little simplification occurs. The resultant lightweight model is secure and easily shareable.

ASFALIS also sees enhanced support for STEP AP242 translations and file validations as well as the ability to validate tessellated geometry against exact geometry. CADdoctor EX8.0 debuts mesh quality improvements for reverse engineering applications.

CAD models are your lifeblood. You have to get the message in your model out to every stakeholder without letting the cat out of the bag. ASFALIS EX8.0 and CADdoctor EX8.0 can help you do that efficiently and securely. Watch the video linked at the end of today’s Editor’s Pick of the Week to learn more.

Thanks, Pal. – Lockwood

Anthony J. Lockwood

Editor at Large, DE