Editor’s Pick: Notebook Workstation for 3D Modeling

Taking work home or on the road with you has morphed from stashing some floppies in an attaché case to emailing yourself files to notebooks. Still, at first, notebooks really didn’t have it. Your workstation remained anchored to your desktop and your primary resource. Not necessarily so any more. To paraphrase Martha Stewart, “Notebook workstations are a good thing.” Today’s Editor’s Pick of the Week is a good example of that.

California-based @Xi Computer recently announced a new model in its Xi PowerGo 15/7 notebook-sized desktop-replacement workstation series that might have you extending Ms. Stewart’s observation with a comment or two about experiencing technolust. It sounds that interesting.

Now, the Xi PowerGo 15/7 was already engineered as a scalable notebook workstation for 3D CAD modeling and graphics work. But this new version brings a lot more spunk that should keep you ahead of whatever advancements that, say, PTC Creo or SOLIDWORKS have up their sleeve for quite some time.

This new Xi PowerGo 15/7 sports a 6GB NVIDIA Quadro P3000 GPU (graphics processing unit) and a seventh-generation Intel Core i7 mobile processor. Like all of @Xi’s PowerGo notebook workstations, this system is highly configurable. That means a bunch of things, but right now that means you have your choice of which quad-core Intel Core i7 CPU you want: the Core i7-7700HQ with a 3.8GHz turbo clock or Core i7-7920HQ with a 4.1GHz turbo speed.

At a Glance: Xi PowerGo 15/7 Notebook-sized workstation for 3D modeling.

User choice of two quad-core Intel Core i7 CPUs; turbo speeds up to 4.10 GHz.

Has a 6GB NVIDIA Quadro P3000 graphics processing unit.

Comes with a 15.6-in. full high-definition anti-glare screen and 32GB DDR4 memory.

Multiple expansion ports; runs Windows 10.

Many storage and multimedia options; fully customizable. Learn more here.

This new Xi PowerGo 15/7 notebook workstation comes with a 15.6-in. FHD (full high-definition) anti-glare screen. It carries 32GB of DDR4 memory, and it has three USB 3.0 as well as USB 2.0 and USB Type-C Thunderbolt ports so that you can connect stuff to it. You can run external monitors through its HDMI 1.4 and Mini DisplayPort ports, by the way. @Xi has a ton of SSDs (solid-state drives) and SATA drives to choose from as well. It runs under Windows 10, and it’s a comfortable 4 lbs.

The Xi PowerGo 15/7 with a 6GB NVIDIA P3000 GPU and an Intel Core i7 processor is available for customization and delivery right now. You can learn more about it from today’s Editor’s Pick of the Week write-up and the @Xi website. While on the @Xi site, play around with the product configuration tool. It’s fun to do.

