Editor’s Pick: SimulationX Version 3.9 Unveiled

Dear DE Reader:

Mechanical system development comes with its own set of hassles. You have size, multiple components, multiple physics phenomena, controls and what have you all influencing its behavior. Its sheer complexity makes it hard to predict how your system will behave under duress and easy to design in less than optimal performance from the get-go. Today’s Editor’s Pick of the Week aims to help you design systems right from the start—way before you build a physical prototype.

ESI Group recently released version 3.9 of its SimulationX multiphysics platform for system simulation. Based on the Modelica standard, this customizable and extensible system offers a slew of model libraries from various physical domains and all sorts of analysis options. It’s engineered to slip right into your workflows with numerous interfaces for your preferred CAD and CAE tools. It deploys a graphical modeling interface that helps beginners become productive quickly and mavens move along at a tidy clip.

Highlights of the SimulationX 3.9 release include enhanced and new libraries as well as the introduction of Modelica Synchronous language elements. The short of the latter is that you can now design and test digital control structures in the same environment efficiently and in interaction with a model of the physical machine.

The electro-mechanical and vehicle drives libraries have been enhanced with new model elements tuned to e-mobility simulations. This includes capabilities like electric vehicle consumption analysis and detailed evaluation of electric components.

At a Glance: SimulationX 3.9 Newest release of multiphysics system simulation platform.

Introduces Modelica Synchronous language elements for simulating synchronous circuits in digital controls.

New belt conveyor library with automated model setup and modeling functionality.

New model elements in electro-mechanical and vehicle drives (energy and controls) libraries for e-mobility studies.

Improved calculation methods; enhanced results visualizations; faster performance.

New simulation task manager tool for automated simulations; enables parameter studies in the time and frequency domains. Learn more here.

Perhaps most notable is a new library that automates model setup and modeling of belt conveyor systems. There’s a neat video linked off the end of today’s main write-up showing you how it works. You can use this capability with elements from other SimulationX libraries, such as power transmission, electro-mechanics and heat transfer. It’s also suitable for jobs like studying the logistical control of process lines.

Version 3.9 introduces a simulation task manager tool for automated simulations. It runs inside of SimulationX or standalone. Parameter studies are one of its specialties in the time and frequency domains. It handles calculations of natural frequencies and mode shapes, too.

For those of you who are familiar with SimulationX, version 3.9 sees a bunch of under-the-hood enhancements that make modeling, analyzing and handling large models faster compared to earlier editions. You can get the lowdown on that and other enhancements from today’s Editor’s Pick of the Week write-up. It’s well worth looking into.

Thanks, Pal. Happy new year. – Lockwood

Anthony J. Lockwood

Editor at Large, DE