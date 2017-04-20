Editor’s Picks for April 13-19, 2017

Each week, DE’s Editor at Large, Tony Lockwood, combs through dozens of new product releases and uses his years of engineering industry knowledge to choose a few products and services that he thinks will help engineers innovate by working smarter and more efficiently.

One of the picks will be chosen as DE’s Editor’s Pick of the Week:

Autodesk, Unveils AutoCAD Plant 3D 2018

Canon USA, Has Announced the Océ VarioPrint i-series Release 2

CT CoreTechnologie, Develops Solutions for 3D Analysis of Complex Plastic Parts

EDEM, Makes Bulk Material Simulation Accessible to All ANSYS Engineers

GrabCAD, Introduces GrabCAD Print Version 1.5

IMSI Design, Announces TurboCAD Expert 2017

InnovMetric, Releases PolyWorks 2017

Noesis Solutions, Announces the Release of Optimus 10.19

Onshape, 4-13 Update Enhancements include New Curve & Surface Tools