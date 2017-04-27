Editor’s Picks for April 20-26, 2017

Each week, DE’s Editor at Large, Tony Lockwood, combs through dozens of new product releases and uses his years of engineering industry knowledge to choose a few products and services that he thinks will help engineers innovate by working smarter and more efficiently.

One of these picks will be chosen as DE’s Editor’s Pick of the Week:

Autodesk Announces AutoCAD 2018

CNC Software to Unveil Mastercam 2018

COMSOL Inc. Releases COMSOL Multiphysics v.5.3

Desktop Metal Launches Two Metal 3D Printers Prototyping to Mass Production

EnvisionTEC Announces New Power Protection System for its Professional 3D Printers

GreenSoft Technology Launches GreenData Manager (GDM) Add-on to Qualify Parts for RoHS or REACH

HP Releases Fourth-Generation ZBook Mobile Workstations

International TechneGroup Inc. (ITI) Released Service Pack 1 for CADfix 11

MachineWorks Releases Polygonica v2.1

Maplesoft and Phoenix Integration Connector Integrates Maplesoft Tools with ModelCenter Process Integration Platform

NextComputing Announces Edge Workstations with AMD Radeon Pro WX 7100 Graphics

NI Releases Test Software for the Latest IEEE 802.11ax Draft Standard

Siemens PLM Unveils Platform for Additive Manufacturing

Thrinno Announces Integrated Marketplace for Metal Additive Manufacturing