Editor’s Picks for April 20-26, 2017

Each week, DE’s Editor at Large, Tony Lockwood, combs through dozens of new product releases and uses his years of engineering industry knowledge to choose a few products and services that he thinks will help engineers innovate by working smarter and more efficiently.
One of these picks will be chosen as DE’s Editor’s Pick of the Week:
Autodesk Announces AutoCAD 2018
CNC Software to Unveil Mastercam 2018
COMSOL Inc. Releases COMSOL Multiphysics v.5.3
Desktop Metal Launches Two Metal 3D Printers Prototyping to Mass Production
EnvisionTEC Announces New Power Protection System for its Professional 3D Printers
GreenSoft Technology Launches GreenData Manager (GDM) Add-on to Qualify Parts for RoHS or REACH
HP Releases Fourth-Generation ZBook Mobile Workstations
International TechneGroup Inc. (ITI) Released Service Pack 1 for CADfix 11
MachineWorks Releases Polygonica v2.1
Maplesoft and Phoenix Integration Connector Integrates Maplesoft Tools with ModelCenter Process Integration Platform
NextComputing Announces Edge Workstations with AMD Radeon Pro WX 7100 Graphics
NI Releases Test Software for the Latest IEEE 802.11ax Draft Standard
Siemens PLM Unveils Platform for Additive Manufacturing
Thrinno Announces Integrated Marketplace for Metal Additive Manufacturing