Home / New Products / Editor’s Picks: April 26-May 2, 2018

Editor’s Picks: April 26-May 2, 2018

Posted by: Anthony J. Lockwood in New Products May 3, 2018

Each week, DE’s Editor at Large, Tony Lockwood, combs through dozens of new product releases and uses his years of engineering industry knowledge to choose a few products and services that he thinks will help engineers innovate by working smarter and more efficiently.

One of the picks will be chosen as DE’s Editor’s Pick of the Week:

BETA CAE Systems Releases v18.1.1 of its CAE Software Suite

Elysium Announces CADdoctor for Autodesk Moldflow 2019

IPG Automotive Releases Version 7.0 of its CarMaker Product Family

ModuleWorks Debuts ModuleWorks 2018.04

Tagged with:

About Anthony J. Lockwood

Anthony J. Lockwood is Digital Engineering's Editor-at-Large. Contact him via de-editors@digitaleng.news.
© Copyright 2018, Peerless Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy