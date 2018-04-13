Home / New Products / Editor’s Picks: April 5-11, 2018

Editor’s Picks: April 5-11, 2018

Posted by: Anthony J. Lockwood in New Products April 13, 2018

Each week, DE’s Editor at Large, Tony Lockwood, combs through dozens of new product releases and uses his years of engineering industry knowledge to choose a few products and services that he thinks will help engineers innovate by working smarter and more efficiently.

One of the picks will be chosen as DE’s Editor’s Pick of the Week:

Elysium Announces EX8.0 Versions of ASFALIS EX and CADdoctor

ENGYS Releases ELEMENTS v2.5.0 for CFD

Eurocom Launches the 18.6mm EUROCOM Q6 Laptop

HP’s New Workstations Push Creative and Technical Workflows to the Limit

Luxion Releases KeyShot v7.3

Luxoft Releases Automotive Software Starter-kit PELUX 1.0 on Open Source

MecSoft Announces VisualCAM 2018 for SOLIDWORKS

Mesh Automation and Adaptability Highlight Pointwise Version 18.1 Release

ZWSoft’s ZWCAD 2018 SP2 Released

