Editor’s Picks for August 10-16, 2017

AMD Launches Ryzen Threadripper Desktop Processors
EPLAN Software’s Preplanning 2.7 Release Coming in September
Engineering Technology Associates Releases Inventium 2017 R1
Kubotek Launches KeyCreator 2017 V15; Forges openBoM Partnership
Nikon Metrology Unveils ModelMaker H120 Handheld Scanner
NUM Delivers Tool Management Software for Multi-CNC Tool Environment