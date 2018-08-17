Editor’s Picks: August 9-15, 2018

Each week, DE’s Editor at Large, Tony Lockwood, combs through dozens of new product releases and uses his years of engineering industry knowledge to choose a few products and services that he thinks will help engineers innovate by working smarter and more efficiently.
One of the picks will be chosen as DE’s Editor’s Pick of the Week:
Airwolf 3D Unveils EVO 22 Large-Format 3D Printer
Aleph Objects’ Aerostruder v2 Micro Tool Head 3D Prints Penny-Scale Objects
AMD Launches 2nd Gen Ryzen Threadripper Processor
BOXX Technologies’ Mobile Workstations Feature 8th Gen Intel Processors
BOXX Technologies Debuts APEXX T3 Workstation
Drizti’s HPCBOX, is Desktop-Centric, Cloud HPC Platform
eXstream engineering Announces Digimat 2018.1
FARO Introduces Design ScanArm 2.5C
NextComputing’s AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX Now on Edge Workstations
NVIDIA Tinkers with Computer Graphics with Turing Architecture