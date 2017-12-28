Home / New Products / Editor’s Picks for December 21-27, 2017

Editor’s Picks for December 21-27, 2017

Posted by: Anthony J. Lockwood in New Products December 28, 2017

Each week, DE’s Editor at Large, Tony Lockwood, combs through dozens of new product releases and uses his years of engineering industry knowledge to choose a few products and services that he thinks will help engineers innovate by working smarter and more efficiently.

One of the picks will be chosen as DE’s Editor’s Pick of the Week:

BETA CAE Systems Releases v18.1.0 of its CAE Software Suite

CGTech Releases VERICUT Version 8.1.2

IntelliCAD Technology Releases IntelliCAD 8.4b

IronCAD 2018 Includes Bulk Drawing Creation Feature 

Kwambio Announces the Ceramic One Industrial 3D Printer for Ceramics at CES 

ModuleWorks Announces ModuleWorks 2017.12 

About Anthony J. Lockwood

Anthony J. Lockwood is Digital Engineering's Editor-at-Large. Contact him via de-editors@digitaleng.news.
