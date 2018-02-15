Editor’s Picks for February 8-14, 2018

Each week, DE’s Editor at Large, Tony Lockwood, combs through dozens of new product releases and uses his years of engineering industry knowledge to choose a few products and services that he thinks will help engineers innovate by working smarter and more efficiently.
One of the picks will be chosen as DE’s Editor’s Pick of the Week:
ANSYS Releases ANSYS Discovery Live Real-Time Digital Exploration
Canon U.S.A. Unveils Third Generation of imageRUNNER ADVANCE Platform
CNC Software’s Mastercam 2019 Public Beta Released
Dassault Systèmes / SIMULIA Releases 2018 Abaqus FEA Product Suite
Dassault Systèmes / SIMULIA Releases fe-safe 2018 for Durability Analysis
Dassault Systèmes / SIMULIA Releases Tosca Structure 2018 and Tosca Fluid 2018
Dassault Systèmes / SIMULIA Releases Simpack 2018x for Multibody Simulations
Dassault Systèmes / SIMULIA Releases Isight 2018 for Simulation Process Automation
Dell EMC Converged Infrastructure Simplifies Data Center Modernization
Komdex’s Caddossier PDM and MS-Office Document Management Ported to ZWCAD
OPTIS Releases SPEOS Light Simulation for SOLIDWORKS
OPTIS Unveils SPEOS 2018 Simulation Software for Automotive Industry
Siemens Announces New Digital Enterprise Industry Solution for Electronics
SIMSOLID Cloud Available as an Onshape-Embedded Cloud Application