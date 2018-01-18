Editor’s Picks for January 11-17, 2018

Each week, DE’s Editor at Large, Tony Lockwood, combs through dozens of new product releases and uses his years of engineering industry knowledge to choose a few products and services that he thinks will help engineers innovate by working smarter and more efficiently.

One of the picks will be chosen as DE’s Editor’s Pick of the Week:

National Instruments Improves PXI SMU Channel Density for Semiconductor Test System by 6X

NCG CAM v16.0 Released

Polyga Introduces HDI Compact 3D Scanner Series

SIMSOLID Releases SIMSOLID Professional for Structural Analysis