Home / New Products / Editor’s Picks for July 13-19, 2017

Editor’s Picks for July 13-19, 2017

Posted by: Anthony J. Lockwood in New Products July 20, 2017

Each week, DE’s Editor at Large, Tony Lockwood, combs through dozens of new product releases and uses his years of engineering industry knowledge to choose a few products and services that he thinks will help engineers innovate by working smarter and more efficiently.

One of the picks will be chosen as DE’s Editor’s Pick of the Week:

BETA CAE Systems Releases 17.1.2 Version of Software Suite

Datakit Launches Version 2017.3 of its CAD Conversion Tools

Hanley Innovations Upgrades Stallion 3D Aerodynamics Analysis Software

IntelliCAD Technology Consortium Releases IntelliCAD 8.4

Mentor Releases FloTHERM CFD with New Command Center

Siemens Offers Integrated Software Solution for Auto Industry Embedded Software

Solidscape Launches S500 High Precision 3D Printer

Tagged with:

About Anthony J. Lockwood

Anthony J. Lockwood is Digital Engineering's Editor-at-Large. Contact him via de-editors@digitaleng.news.
© Copyright 2017, Peerless Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy