Editor’s Picks for July 20-26, 2017

Each week, DE’s Editor at Large, Tony Lockwood, combs through dozens of new product releases and uses his years of engineering industry knowledge to choose a few products and services that he thinks will help engineers innovate by working smarter and more efficiently.

One of the picks will be chosen as DE’s Editor’s Pick of the Week:

Amazon Web Services’ Amazon AppSream 2.0 Streams Graphics-Intense Instances

CADENAS Unveils Version 11 of PARTsolutions for Strategic Parts Management

Dassault Announces Simpack 2018 for Multibody Simulation

eQuorum Releases ImageSite 9.6 for Engineering Document Management

Magnacad Releases Magna-Catalogs to theIronCAD Community

MSC Software Releases Adams v2017.2

SigmaTEK Announces SigmaNEST X1.3

Simufact/MSC Software Announces Simufact Welding 7 for Sheet Metal Structure Simulations