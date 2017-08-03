Editor’s Picks for July 27- August 2, 2017

Each week, DE’s Editor at Large, Tony Lockwood, combs through dozens of new product releases and uses his years of engineering industry knowledge to choose a few products and services that he thinks will help engineers innovate by working smarter and more efficiently.

One of the picks will be chosen as DE’s Editor’s Pick of the Week:

Aerotech Introduces ThermoComp Solution for Mechatronic Thermal Errors

Autodesk Releases Updates: AutoCAD 2018.1 and AutoCAD LT 2018.1

BETA CAE Systems Releases v18.0.0 of its CAE Software Suite

Cortona3D Rebrands RapidAuthor S with Version 10 Release

HP Announces Z VR Backpack Professional Wearable VR PC

Luxion Releases KeyShot 7

MecSoft Launches AlibreCAM 2017

National Instruments Reveals PXIe-8301 Remote Control Solution

Onshape’s Update Includes Simplified Dimension Command

OPEN MIND Launches Version 2017.2 of Hypermill CAM Suite

Simplify3D Introduces Version 4.0 of its 3D Printing Software Simplify3D

Zuken Releases 2017 Edition of its E³.Series