Editor’s Picks for July 6-12, 2017

Each week, DE’s Editor at Large, Tony Lockwood, combs through dozens of new product releases and uses his years of engineering industry knowledge to choose a few products and services that he thinks will help engineers innovate by working smarter and more efficiently.
One of the picks will be chosen as DE’s Editor’s Pick of the Week:
Altair Engineering Announces PBScloud.io to Enable and Expand Cloud Computing
Bluestar PLM Introduces CAD/ERP Link for SOLIDWORKS and Microsoft Dynamics
CNC Software Announces Mastercam 2018 Router
Contex Launches IQ FLEX Flatbed Scanner
Elysium to Release v3.0 of its CADdoctor for NX
FogHorn Systems Unveils Lightning ML Intelligence Software Platform for IIoT
Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence Releases PC-DMIS 2017 R2
MSR Electronics’ MSR ShockViewer Data Logger Software Analyzes Shock on Cargo
ProtoTech Releases New Version of 3D PDF Exporter for AutoCAD
Spatial Offers Universal 3D Modeling Web Viewer
TDM Systems Releases TDM 2017 for Tool Data Management
Vero Software’s Edgecam 2017 R2 Released
Zuken’s CR-8000 2017 Supports Electronic and Electrical Design Convergence