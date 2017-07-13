Editor’s Picks for July 6-12, 2017

Each week, DE’s Editor at Large, Tony Lockwood, combs through dozens of new product releases and uses his years of engineering industry knowledge to choose a few products and services that he thinks will help engineers innovate by working smarter and more efficiently.

One of the picks will be chosen as DE’s Editor’s Pick of the Week:

Altair Engineering Announces PBScloud.io to Enable and Expand Cloud Computing

Bluestar PLM Introduces CAD/ERP Link for SOLIDWORKS and Microsoft Dynamics

CNC Software Announces Mastercam 2018 Router

Contex Launches IQ FLEX Flatbed Scanner

Elysium to Release v3.0 of its CADdoctor for NX

FogHorn Systems Unveils Lightning ML Intelligence Software Platform for IIoT

Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence Releases PC-DMIS 2017 R2

MSR Electronics’ MSR ShockViewer Data Logger Software Analyzes Shock on Cargo

ProtoTech Releases New Version of 3D PDF Exporter for AutoCAD

Spatial Offers Universal 3D Modeling Web Viewer

TDM Systems Releases TDM 2017 for Tool Data Management

Vero Software’s Edgecam 2017 R2 Released

Zuken’s CR-8000 2017 Supports Electronic and Electrical Design Convergence