Editor’s Picks for June 22-28, 2017

Each week, DE’s Editor at Large, Tony Lockwood, combs through dozens of new product releases and uses his years of engineering industry knowledge to choose a few products and services that he thinks will help engineers innovate by working smarter and more efficiently.
One of the picks will be chosen as DE’s Editor’s Pick of the Week:
AMD, Releases Ryzen PRO Desktop Processors
AMD Launches Radeon Vega Graphics Card for Machine Learning Development and Advanced Visualization Workloads
BOXX Technologies, BOXX APEXX 4 6021 Workstation Featuring Intel Core i9 X-Series Processor
Coventor Announces SEMulator3D 6.1 and New Analytics Capabilities
Kubotek, Announces Version 14.5 of KeyCreator
OPTIS, Unveils HIM 2017 integrating haptics feedback and VR Audio
PDF3D, Releases PDF3D v2.14 for 3D PDF Conversion