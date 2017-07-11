Home / New Products / Editor’s Picks for June 29-July 5, 2017

Editor's Picks for June 29-July 5, 2017

Posted by: Anthony J. Lockwood
July 11, 2017

Each week, DE’s Editor at Large, Tony Lockwood, combs through dozens of new product releases and uses his years of engineering industry knowledge to choose a few products and services that he thinks will help engineers innovate by working smarter and more efficiently.

One of the picks will be chosen as DE’s Editor’s Pick of the Week:

Agylytyx Announces Agylytyx Generatorof IoT Data Analysis Application

Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence Introduces Optical Scanning System for Aerospace Sector

IronCAD Releases Big Update for IronCAD Multiphysics Analysis

Siemens Releases STAR-CCM+ v12.04

Theorem Solutions’s CADverter v19.4 Supports Latest Versions of Creo and NX

